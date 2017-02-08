Pennsylvania fire company turns to 'naughty bingo' for cash

6:18 Lynden man sentenced for manslaughter in 2013 Father's Day shooting Pause

0:22 Too icy to drive, truck driver takes a leap at Whatcom Falls Park

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

1:56 Ride a WTA bus on Bellingham's snowy streets

0:49 Watch these llamas play in the snow at a Bellingham farm

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:48 Reader captures the calm between snowstorms near Tennant Lake

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason