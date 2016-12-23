2 men arrested after chase over illegal ninja sword

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa Pause

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

1:43 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril's reaction to making Pro Bowl: 'Finally'

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

1:53 Nooksack 306 confront tribal police while supporting elder tribe is trying to evict

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:33 Suspect in apartment intrusion in hot pursuit of midnight snack

1:03 Mom and 3 kids escape Ferndale area fire

1:01 Santa goes swimming with sharks at Texas aquarium