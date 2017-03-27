Green means go, right? Not necessarily when there’s a bike box at an intersection

1:28 See highlights from the third annual Bham Fam Fair Pause

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

0:30 A look at upcoming changes to Fairhaven Shipyard

2:35 House Speaker Paul Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman