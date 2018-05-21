Law enforcement is out looking for the 6 percent of drivers who don’t do this

SHARE COPY LINK State, county and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a Click It or Ticket campaign May 14 through June 3, one of the busiest travel and holiday times of the year, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Washington Traffic Safety Commission

State, county and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a Click It or Ticket campaign May 14 through June 3, one of the busiest travel and holiday times of the year, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Washington Traffic Safety Commission