2 charged in death of woman who overdosed on heroin

Police say two people are facing charges in connection with the death of a 31-year-old woman who overdosed on heroin after using a small amount for the first time.
Bremerton Police Department Cpt. Jim Burchett said in a news release the victim overdosed Sunday and was taken off life support Thursday.
Police say Nicole Browitt told them she and the victim got the heroin from her 24-year-old dealer, Christopher Fletcher, who also goes by the name Cupcake.
Detectives arrested Fletcher Monday and he was charged Friday with controlled substance homicide and delivery of a controlled substance. He's being held on $260,000 bail.
Browitt was booked into jail Friday on a charge of controlled substance homicide. She's being held on $250,000 bail.
It wasn't immediately known whether either suspect had lawyers.
Comments