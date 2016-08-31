Washington

August 31, 2016 7:21 PM

Sheriff injured in bike crash upgraded to serious condition

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office in Washington state says Sheriff John Snaza has been upgraded from critical to serious condition after he was hurt in a Montana motorcycle crash.

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office in Washington state says Sheriff John Snaza has been upgraded from critical to serious condition after he was hurt in a Montana motorcycle crash.

Authorities said Wednesday Snaza had a breathing tube removed and has been moved from intensive care to a room on a general recovery floor at a Coeur d'Alene hospital.

Snaza suffered a punctured lung, a lacerated kidney, a broken left arm and a damaged right hand in the Aug. 23 crash. He's also undergone a successful surgery to fuse a bone in his neck.

Snaza was traveling with friends in Sanders County, Montana when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson while going around a curve.

Related content

Washington

Comments

Videos

Tacoma-born movie producer discusses shooting teen thriller in his hometown

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos