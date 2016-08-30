Records: Teacher, husband investigated for contact with boys

Court documents say a Minnesota elementary school teacher and his husband found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Washington state were under investigation for having sexual contact with a 16-year-old boy.
South St. Paul schools Superintendent Dave Webb says 40-year-old teacher Aric Babbitt was put on paid leave after the district learned of the allegations Aug. 17.
According to court documents, the boy and his parents went to police to report a sexual relationship with Babbitt and his 36-year-old husband, Matthew Deyo.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2cpBYi0 ) reports Babbitt and Deyo also were being investigated for inappropriate conduct with two other underage boys.
The bodies of Babbitt and Deyo were found on a Lopez Island beach about 100 miles north of Seattle on Thursday. Both died from gunshot wounds.
Comments