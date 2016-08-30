The Latest: Long lines as supporters wait for Trump

The Latest on Donald Trump's campaign visit to Washington state (all times local):
4:22 p.m.
Lines stretched for blocks as people waited to hear Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to speak in Everett as protesters also gathered.
Trump was speaking at Xfinity Arena at 7 p.m. Tuesday and people started lining up outside the facility hours before the doors opened. There was a large police presence in the area. Protesters gathered near the facility but they were outnumbered by Trump supporters.
An organized protest rally began Tuesday afternoon at Clark Park. Everett Mayor Ray Stephanson and other officials planned to attend before marching to the nearby arena.
Trump's plane landed at Paine Field shortly after 4 p.m.
----
10:17 a.m.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is returning to Washington state.
The New York businessman is scheduled to hold a rally in Everett at Xfinity Arena at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Trump last visited the state in May, when he held rallies in Spokane and Lynden.
A counter rally protesting Trump is planned before the Everett event. The city's mayor, Ray Stephanson, and other officials are scheduled to lead a protest at 4 p.m. in Clark Park before moving to the arena to rally outside.
A recent Elway Poll showed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton with a double-digit lead over Trump in Washington, 43 percent to 24 percent. The state hasn't voted for a Republican candidate for president since 1984.
