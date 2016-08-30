Trump plans Everett rally, protesters expected

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is returning to Washington state.
The New York businessman is scheduled to hold a rally in Everett at Xfinity Arena at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Trump last visited the state in May, when he held rallies in Spokane and Lynden.
A counter rally protesting Trump is planned before the Everett event. The city's mayor, Ray Stephanson, and other officials are scheduled to lead a protest at 4 p.m. in Clark Park before moving to the arena to rally outside.
A recent Elway Poll showed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton with a double-digit lead over Trump in Washington, 43 percent to 24 percent. The state hasn't voted for a Republican candidate for president since 1984.
