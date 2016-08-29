Sentencing delayed for man charged with in couple's death

A judge has agreed to postpone the sentencing of a man who admitted to helping his brother cover up the killing of a rural Washington state couple.
Tony Reed has pleaded guilty to rendering criminal assistance for helping hide the bodies. A judge on Monday pushed back his trial until April so he can testify against his brother, John Reed, as outlined in his plea agreement.
In exchange for the deal, Tony Reed is expected to receive a 12- to 14-month prison sentence.
John Reed is set to go to trial on April 7, 2017, after pleading not guilty to charges of aggravated murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He's accused of fatally shooting Monique Patenaude and Patrick Shunn over a long-standing property dispute.
The Reeds' parents have also pleaded not guilty to rendering criminal assistance in the case.
