Teacher, husband under investigation found dead

A Minnesota elementary school teacher under investigation in a criminal case has been found dead along with his husband on an island in Washington state.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports (http://goo.gl/gpqC4S ) 40-year-old teacher Aric Babbitt and his 36-year-old husband, Matthew Deyo, of South St. Paul, Minnesota were being investigated for allegations that authorities declined to specify, citing an active investigation.
San Juan County Sheriff Ron Krebs said the bodies of Babbitt and Deyo were found on a Lopez Island beach Thursday. Both died from gunshot wounds.
Krebs said a suicide note was found, saying the couple had visited the island years ago and loved it. Authorities ruled the incident a murder-suicide.
The South St. Paul school district had placed Babbitt on administrative leave and is also investigating the allegations against him.
