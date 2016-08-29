Wildfire near Leavenworth is moving away from homes

A wildfire burning near Leavenworth has grown to 496 acres, but is moving away from homes.
More than 300 firefighters are assigned to the Suncrest fire, which began Saturday afternoon near the town of Peshastin.
Officials say the fire was 35 percent contained on Monday morning, and was moving north, away from homes, through heavy timber and steep hills.
About 100 homes remain under mandatory evacuation notices. But no homes have been lost.
Firefighters planned to concentrate Monday on strengthening fire lines.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
