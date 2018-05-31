Got GET? Your account could be worth 38 percent more if you switch

People walk past cherry blossoms overhead on the first day of spring on the campus of the University of Washington n Seattle. The state is offering investors in the Guaranteed Education Tuition, known as GET, a way to roll their units over into the state’s new 529 college investment plan, called DreamAhead. They could see their GET unit value increase from $103.86 apiece to $143 apiece. However, DreamAhead gives investors a variety of investment options, many of which are tied to the stock market so the risk is borne by the investor, so a stock market tumble could cause college savings to erode. Elaine Thompson AP file