Puget Sound scientists rescued this gray whale. Now they need help finding it

Scientists with SB3 and Cascadia Research Collective used an underwater camera to evaluate how a gray whale was entangled in fishing gear in the Puget Sound. They also attached a satellite tracking device that has since stopped working. SR3 and Cascadia Research Collective