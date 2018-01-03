Massive cracks on a hillside near Yakima are making officials nervous

More Videos 0:38 Rain and snow may make travel difficult Pause 0:56 Ice storm creates havoc in north Whatcom County 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 7:17 'This is eye-opening:" Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County 0:53 Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 4:42 Russell Wilson: 'This isn't the end of an era. It's a beginning' 0:59 Penn State aware of the threat that is UW's Dante Pettis 3:05 Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper' 2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite 1:23 Social media users try the 'Invisible Box Challenge,' the internet's newest viral sensation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 This drone video, shot by Yakima County resident Steven Mack, shows the status of the chasm developing on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap. This drone video, shot by Yakima County resident Steven Mack, shows the status of the chasm developing on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap. Steven Mack

This drone video, shot by Yakima County resident Steven Mack, shows the status of the chasm developing on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap. Steven Mack