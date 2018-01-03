More Videos

Rain and snow may make travel difficult 0:38

Rain and snow may make travel difficult

Pause
Ice storm creates havoc in north Whatcom County 0:56

Ice storm creates havoc in north Whatcom County

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

'This is eye-opening:' Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County 7:17

'This is eye-opening:" Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Russell Wilson: 'This isn't the end of an era. It's a beginning' 4:42

Russell Wilson: 'This isn't the end of an era. It's a beginning'

Penn State aware of the threat that is UW's Dante Pettis 0:59

Penn State aware of the threat that is UW's Dante Pettis

Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper' 3:05

Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper'

The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite 2:26

The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

Social media users try the 'Invisible Box Challenge,' the internet's newest viral sensation 1:23

Social media users try the 'Invisible Box Challenge,' the internet's newest viral sensation

  • See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

    This drone video, shot by Yakima County resident Steven Mack, shows the status of the chasm developing on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap.

This drone video, shot by Yakima County resident Steven Mack, shows the status of the chasm developing on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap. Steven Mack
This drone video, shot by Yakima County resident Steven Mack, shows the status of the chasm developing on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap. Steven Mack

Washington

Massive cracks on a hillside near Yakima are making officials nervous

By Alec Regimbal

Yakima Herald-Republic

January 03, 2018 11:08 AM

UPDATED 24 MINUTES AGO

Yakima County officials said Tuesday they can’t definitively predict the scope of an expected landslide on Rattlesnake Ridge, where massive cracks have opened several hundred feet above Thorp Road.

However, officials said a landslide could be limited in scale. Geologists have been monitoring the slow-motion movement of soil in the area since October.

“The geologic experts that have been monitoring this slide believe that since the slide is slow moving and on a gentle slope that the landslide event will be small in nature and hopefully stabilize itself,” the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Meanwhile, about 35 of the roughly 50 residents living in a collection of trailers and modest buildings at the base of the ridge have not heeded warnings last week to evacuate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Under state law residents can’t be forced to leave, but the county’s emergency management office is collecting their information to provide to first-responders should anything happen, said that agency’s senior planner Horace Ward.

Columbia Asphalt and Gravel, whose quarry is at one end of the crack, plans to offer remaining residents hotel rooms if they want to evacuate, Ward said.

Officials say the hillside above the quarry is moving an average of 1.4 feet per week, and that no significant movement has been observed. But Ward said the residents were warned to evacuate because officials monitoring the crack say “something could happen” in the coming weeks.

The Rattlesnake Ridge forms the eastern side of a gap in ridges separating the Upper and Lower Yakima Valleys. Running through the gap are Thorp Road, Interstate 82, the Yakima River, a Burlington Northern rail line and Highway 97.

The state Department of Transportation is watching for any rocks that might fall on Interstate 82 and has said it will close the highway if rockfall becomes a danger. In the meantime, the department has placed signs on the interstate warning drivers that rockfall is a potential danger, the release said.

Thorp Road between Birchfield and Gangl roads will remain closed until further notice.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Rain and snow may make travel difficult 0:38

Rain and snow may make travel difficult

Pause
Ice storm creates havoc in north Whatcom County 0:56

Ice storm creates havoc in north Whatcom County

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

'This is eye-opening:' Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County 7:17

'This is eye-opening:" Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Russell Wilson: 'This isn't the end of an era. It's a beginning' 4:42

Russell Wilson: 'This isn't the end of an era. It's a beginning'

Penn State aware of the threat that is UW's Dante Pettis 0:59

Penn State aware of the threat that is UW's Dante Pettis

Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper' 3:05

Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper'

The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite 2:26

The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

Social media users try the 'Invisible Box Challenge,' the internet's newest viral sensation 1:23

Social media users try the 'Invisible Box Challenge,' the internet's newest viral sensation

  • Rain and snow may make travel difficult

    Snoqualmie and Stevens passes are expected to get heavy snow and ice on the roads Friday, while heavy rain continues to fall in the lowlands.

Rain and snow may make travel difficult

View More Video