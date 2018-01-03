Cluster of earthquakes shakes Mount St. Helens

A series of at least nine earthquakes originating near Mount St. Helens early Wednesday was felt throughout Clark County and as far away as Seattle, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The first earthquake hit at 12:36 a.m. and had a magnitude of 3.9, and was followed at 12:39 a.m. by a 2.7 magnitude quake, according to the USGS.
Seven other smaller earthquakes followed, ranging in magnitude from 1.0 to 1.9, according to the USGS. The last quake was recorded at 3:55 a.m.
The cluster of quakes was centered on the Bean Creek drainage northeast of Mount St. Helens and about 3 miles east of Spirit Lake. The depth of the earthquakes ranged from 9.4 kilometers to 11.1 kilometers, the USGS reported.
The USGS website’s “Did you feel it?” reporting system indicated that shaking was felt in Clark and Cowlitz counties, including in Ariel, Battle Ground, Camas, La Center, Vancouver, Shaking was also felt in Portland and as far north as Seattle, according to the USGS.
The shaking was described as weak, with no damage reported.
