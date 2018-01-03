A series of nine earthquakes originating near Mount St. Helens early Wednesday was felt throughout Clark County and as far away as Seattle, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. See the map at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/uw61362346#map.
A series of nine earthquakes originating near Mount St. Helens early Wednesday was felt throughout Clark County and as far away as Seattle, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. See the map at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/uw61362346#map. U.S. Geological Survey Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
A series of nine earthquakes originating near Mount St. Helens early Wednesday was felt throughout Clark County and as far away as Seattle, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. See the map at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/uw61362346#map. U.S. Geological Survey Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Washington

Cluster of earthquakes shakes Mount St. Helens

By Mark Bowder

The Columbian

January 03, 2018 08:41 AM

VANCOUVER, Wash.

A series of at least nine earthquakes originating near Mount St. Helens early Wednesday was felt throughout Clark County and as far away as Seattle, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first earthquake hit at 12:36 a.m. and had a magnitude of 3.9, and was followed at 12:39 a.m. by a 2.7 magnitude quake, according to the USGS.

Seven other smaller earthquakes followed, ranging in magnitude from 1.0 to 1.9, according to the USGS. The last quake was recorded at 3:55 a.m.

The cluster of quakes was centered on the Bean Creek drainage northeast of Mount St. Helens and about 3 miles east of Spirit Lake. The depth of the earthquakes ranged from 9.4 kilometers to 11.1 kilometers, the USGS reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The USGS website’s “Did you feel it?” reporting system indicated that shaking was felt in Clark and Cowlitz counties, including in Ariel, Battle Ground, Camas, La Center, Vancouver, Shaking was also felt in Portland and as far north as Seattle, according to the USGS.

The shaking was described as weak, with no damage reported.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rain and snow may make travel difficult

    Snoqualmie and Stevens passes are expected to get heavy snow and ice on the roads Friday, while heavy rain continues to fall in the lowlands.

Rain and snow may make travel difficult

Rain and snow may make travel difficult 0:38

Rain and snow may make travel difficult
De-Escalate Washington turns in more than 350,000 signatures 1:22

De-Escalate Washington turns in more than 350,000 signatures
This canine had a slippery time on the ice 0:15

This canine had a slippery time on the ice

View More Video