Report: Officials pushed for new train route before safety technology was ready

The engine from an Amtrak train crash onto Interstate 5 two days earlier is transported away from the scene, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, in DuPont, Wash. The Amtrak train that careened off the overpass south of Seattle, killing at least three people, was hurtling 50 mph over the speed limit when it jumped the track, federal investigators say, when it derailed along a curve, spilling railcars onto the highway below. Elaine Thompson AP