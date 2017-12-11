FILE - This March 13, 2014 file photo provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a female wolf from the Minam pack outside La Grande, Ore., after it was fitted with a tracking collar.
FILE - This March 13, 2014 file photo provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a female wolf from the Minam pack outside La Grande, Ore., after it was fitted with a tracking collar. Uncredited AP
FILE - This March 13, 2014 file photo provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a female wolf from the Minam pack outside La Grande, Ore., after it was fitted with a tracking collar. Uncredited AP

Washington

Did poachers shoot two wolves in Eastern Washington?

By Mike Carter

The Seattle Times

December 11, 2017 09:55 AM

State wildlife officials and conservationists are looking into the shooting deaths of two wolves, including at least one with a radio collar, in northeastern Washington this past month, according to officials.

Conservation Northwest said it is offering a $10,000 reward for information that proves the wolves were poached and leads to a conviction.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said one of the wolves was found in Stevens County after a radio collar stopped working in November. The carcass was found in the area where the collar was last working, according to Chase Gunnell, the communications director for Conservation Northwest.

The conversation group has said the wolves were poached. WDFW is asking anyone with information about the incident to call wildlife police and 1-877-933-9847 or contact their enforcement hotline.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No matter how one feels about wolves or other wildlife, poaching is an unacceptable theft of our shared natural heritage.

Chase Gunnell, the communications director for Conservation Northwest

Details of the second wolf death were not immediately available.

“Because this is an area we worked in directly … it’s particularly egregious that someone would take this upon themselves to kill these wolves,” Gunnell said, referring to work the group has done to help ranchers and wolves coexist.

The wolves, both female, were members of the Smackout and Dirty Shirt packs, Gunnell said. They were found in late November. At least one of the wolves was found in Stevens County.

The deaths come a week after the state issued a report stating that wolf populations were not hurting the numbers of elk, deer and other game.

“No matter how one feels about wolves or other wildlife, poaching is an unacceptable theft of our shared natural heritage,” Gunnell said.

Stevens County Commissioner Don Dashiell, a rancher and member of the state’s Wolf Advisory Group, said Sunday that he had not seen any evidence yet that the wolves were killed illegally.

“I’m having a hard time using the word ‘poached’ at this point,” he said. “I don’t think there are people out there just killing wolves.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday

    You'll get an extra hour when daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. EST Sunday. We have a few suggestions to help you make the most of your "fall back" hour.

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 1:47

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday
He did not have time for fear, said D-day veteran 2:16

He did not have time for fear, said D-day veteran
Beating of a child in Kent caught on video 1:22

Beating of a child in Kent caught on video

View More Video