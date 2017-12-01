Good news for World AIDS Day: New HIV infections in Washington are dropping

Jill Stowers, director of IU Health Positive Link, left, lights a candle with her son John Stowers, 9, in remembrance of those who have lost their battle with HIV during an event commemorating World AIDS Day and celebrating the opening of the IU Health PostiveLink Health Clinic in the ballroom of the Fountain Square Mall in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Alex McIntyre AP