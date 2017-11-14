Washington

Watch salmon swim across flooded road on Olympic Peninsula

Bellingham Herald Staff

November 14, 2017 9:28 AM

Almost every year in the Skokomish Valley, chum salmon cross a roadway when the rains get heavy on the Olympic Peninsula.

It happened again Monday after the Skokomish River flooded over the weekend north of Shelton.

Mason County resident Luana Tiller captured a video of salmon swimming “upstream” in churning floodwaters.

The migrating chum salmon have shown a dogged persistence in finding places upstream to spawn. But they don’t all make it. Even in Ewing’s video, one salmon appears stuck motionless on the pavement.

