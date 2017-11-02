Christian school smelled something funny. Cops find pot grow and moonshine operation

There was more than the smell of meatball subs and Halloween candy floating around Mason County Christian School on Tuesday.
The Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board got complaints of marijuana wafting from a nearby residence on East Rock Way in Shelton onto school grounds.
When officers executed a search warrant Tuesday they found 110 flowering marijuana plants and 142 pounds of marijuana.
No one at the residence just 300 feet from the school had a license to grow marijuana. Nor did they have a license for the still that was being used to make whiskey and brandy.
“The adult male resident claimed to be growing marijuana for himself and acting as the designated provider for his ex-wife,” the Liquor Board said in a release.
He was booked into Mason County Jail.
Officers seized the marijuana, a cargo trailer, growing equipment, the still and illegally distilled liquor.
The Liquor Board received four complaints, including one from school officials, about a strong odor of marijuana in the area.
