Flags fly at half-staff for Puyallup soldier

Gov. Jay Inslee directed that Washington and United States flags at all state agencies be lowered to half-staff on Monday in memory Staff Sgt. Bryan Black.
Black, 35, was killed in an ambush in Niger on Oct. 4, and will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. He grew up in Puyallup.
Inslee’s directive encouraged other government entities, businesses and people to join the recognition, which was in effect until close of business or sunset on Monday.
For more information on flag lowering, call 360-239-1317.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
