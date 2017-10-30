Staff file: Flags at the Temple of Justice building on the state Capitol Campus fly at half-staff on Feb. 8, 2011, honor of corrections officer Jayme Biendl,who was murdered Jan. 29th while on shift at the Monroe Reformatory. Gov. Jay Inslee directed state agencies to fly flags at half-staff Monday, as well, in memory of a Puyallup soldier who was killed in Niger.
Washington

Flags fly at half-staff for Puyallup soldier

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

October 30, 2017 8:17 AM

Gov. Jay Inslee directed that Washington and United States flags at all state agencies be lowered to half-staff on Monday in memory Staff Sgt. Bryan Black.

Black, 35, was killed in an ambush in Niger on Oct. 4, and will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. He grew up in Puyallup.

Inslee’s directive encouraged other government entities, businesses and people to join the recognition, which was in effect until close of business or sunset on Monday.

For more information on flag lowering, call 360-239-1317.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

