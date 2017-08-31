Man was tending to a car that ran out of gas on I-5. A truck hit and killed him

A man was fatally struck by a pickup truck late Wednesday while filling the gas tank of a vehicle that had stalled on Interstate 5 in Tacoma.
Two young women and a man were traveling south on I-5 when they ran out of gas near the Tacoma Dome. Their Toyota Camry stopped with the back tires partially blocking a lane.
They called Kenneth Oatts, a 43-year-old man who they saw as a father figure, for help.
Oatts hurried to the rescue, parking his own car in a nearby construction zone and walking to the Camry. He was standing at the back of the car filling the tank, which was on the driver’s side, when a passing pickup truck struck him at 9:35 p.m.
“Apparently another vehicle in front of that car had swerved so the driver that hit him didn’t have much time,” trooper Brooke Bova said. “It was a series of unfortunate events.”
The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old Auburn man, cooperated with the State Patrol and was not believed to be impaired.
The people Oatts came to help, two women ages 19 and 24 and a 20-year-old man, were not injured.
Victim putting gas in vehicle, partially blocking right lane when struck by car. PLEASE Stay inside car if you break down or crash on I5!— Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) August 31, 2017
