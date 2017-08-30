Deadly viral infection found in central Washington state deer

A viral infection, adenovirus hemorrhagic disease, has been found for the first time in a deer in Washington state, according to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The deer was part of a herd east of Goldendale in Klickitat County, which shares a county line with Benton County.
Fish and Wildlife has been receiving reports of dead fawns from early July through August. Samples were collected and sent to Washington State University’s Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, where the virus was confirmed.
The disease, often referred to as AHD, can be deadly to deer, particularly fawns. It does not pose a risk to people who consume meat from the animals, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife. It also does not pose a risk to livestock or pets.
The disease previously has been reported in Oregon, including an outbreak earlier this year across the Columbia River from Klickitat County near The Dalles.
“This disease is common enough in California and other western states that we’ve likely had it before but just haven’t been able to document it,” said Kristin Mansfield, veterinarian for the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.
We ask people not to concentrate deer by providing feed or water for them.
Stefanie Bergh, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife district biologist
It first was identified in deer in California in 1994.
Signs of infected deer include open-mouth breathing, drooling or foaming from the mouth, diarrhea, weakness and ulcers and abcessess in the mouth and throat, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. It was confirmed in Oregon in 2001, and in 2002 an estimated 400 deer died from the virus in the Crooked River Ranch area of Central Oregon and near the town of Sisters, Ore.
The disease spreads between deer through direct contact, with symptoms or death usually occurring in exposed animals in less that a week. There is no cure.
Transmission is more likely if many deer are present.
“For that reason we ask people not to concentrate deer by providing feed or water for them,” said Stefanie Bergh, a Fish and Wildlife district biologist. “That is the best way we can help minimize the spread of this disease.”
Although there are no know cases of humans getting sick from the virus, Oregon officials recommend wearing rubber gloves when handling carcasses and thoroughly cooking meat from animals in areas where the virus is present.
People in the Goldendale area who find dead deer or see deer with symptoms should report the animals to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife at 360-696-6211.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
