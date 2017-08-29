Woman killed in front of son, mailman. Husband said she made him feel like ‘half a man’

A Kent man who is accused of stabbing his wife to death in front of their son and a mailman is being held on $1 million bail.
Aregay Tesfamariam, 54, is charged with first-degree murder for the Aug. 23 death of Tringo Ferede-Tesema. He is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 11.
The couple was married more than 20 years and had long-term problems.
Ferede-Tesema got a protection order against her husband in 2004, saying he’d threatened her with a knife and she believed he would kill her.
Tesfamariam told detectives his wife started seeing another man seven years ago when he was diagnosed with kidney failure, and had ignored him for years.
He said he was angry she didn’t include him in get-togethers with family and friends and after feeling like “half a man” and an “animal” for too long, he plotted to kill her and himself.
Charging documents give this account:
On Aug. 23, Tesfamariam put two steak knives in his pants pockets and waited until his wife came into the kitchen. He then asked her to read some documents for him.
When she came close, he allegedly stabbed her more than 10 times before she was able to run out the front door.
Their adult son, who was upstairs, heard his mother scream and ran downstairs. He tried unsuccessfully to hit his father with a glass vase and grab the knife.
Ferede-Tesema made it to the driveway before her husband caught up to her.
He allegedly stabbed her so hard that he broke the knife so he grabbed the second one from his pocket and continued the attack.
A mailman walking in the neighborhood called 911 about 2:25 p.m. to report seeing a man stabbing a woman in the 9500 block of 207th Place South.
By the time police arrived, Tesfamariam had left the scene.
He was arrested nearby with blood-soaked hands, later telling police he’d wanted to kill himself before they arrived. There was a cut on his arm.
Ferede-Tesema was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she was pronounced dead.
King County prosecutors called the murder “brazen” in court documents.
Tesfamarian “laid in wait for her, even devising a plan to get her closer to him when the time came,” they wrote. “His vicious attack on her was both brutal and prolonged – stabbing her repeatedly, even as she tried to get away.”
Ferede-Tesema worked at Providence Mount St. Vincent Foundation for more than 19 years, according to KOMO.
“She was loved by all and was deeply admired for her compassion, heart of gold, dedication to hard work and as a role model in serving others with respect and dignity,” the foundation told KOMO in an email. “Tringo was a beautiful person inside and out, who always brought her shining smile and sparking eyes to interactions as well as her tender presence to those needing a listening ear.”
