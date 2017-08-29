Hillary Clinton is coming to Seattle

Hillary Clinton will stop in Seattle this December to promote her new memoir, “What Happened.”
The new book details Clinton’s experiences during the 2016 presidential election and what she plans to do next.
She’ll appear Dec. 11 at the Paramount Theatre.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 18. Presale tickets are available Sept. 6.
"In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I've often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net,” Clinton said in a statement on the book tour’s website. “Now, I'm letting my guard down."
In the book, she talks about her feelings running against Trump, analyzes mistakes she thinks she made, talks about Russian interference in the election and tells how she coped with the loss.
The tour visits 15 cities in North America, starting in Washington D.C. and ending in Vancouver.
