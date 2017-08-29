Deputy shot man who was allegedly pointing rifle at him in the dark

A King County sheriff’s deputy shot and injured an Enumclaw man who allegedly pointed a rifle at deputies early Tuesday.
Deputies were called about 4 a.m. to the 29500 block of Southeast 472nd Street for a domestic dispute after a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend had hurt her.
After they arrived, a deputy wearing night vision goggles spotted a man creeping toward them in the driveway with a rifle pointed at deputies so the deputy opened fire, sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindi West said.
The man, believed to be 39, was wounded. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and is expected to survive.
A woman and children inside the home were not injured in the incident. The woman sustained a back and leg injury during the fight with her boyfriend, KIRO reported.
