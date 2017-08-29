Deputy shot man who was allegedly pointing rifle at him in the dark

More Videos 1:01 Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place Pause 1:19 Seniors battle for supremacy at All County Bocce Tournament 4:55 Get a sneak peek at renovations at the Granary Building 0:33 Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 2:02 Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 0:31 As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish inside his house 2:02 Watch how the Squalicum football team is 'rowing the boat' in 2017 1:50 Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey 2:53 President Trump rallies the crowd in Arizona 2:10 What's Ferndale's 'purpose' for the 2017 football season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

On scene of the Enumclaw shooting A man was shot and injured by King County sheriff’s deputies after allegedly pointing a rifle at them in the dark when they responded to his home for a domestic dispute. A man was shot and injured by King County sheriff’s deputies after allegedly pointing a rifle at them in the dark when they responded to his home for a domestic dispute. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

