More Videos

Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place 1:01

Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place

Pause
Seniors battle for supremacy at All County Bocce Tournament 1:19

Seniors battle for supremacy at All County Bocce Tournament

Get a sneak peek at renovations at the Granary Building 4:55

Get a sneak peek at renovations at the Granary Building

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 0:33

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish inside his house 0:31

As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish inside his house

Watch how the Squalicum football team is 'rowing the boat' in 2017 2:02

Watch how the Squalicum football team is 'rowing the boat' in 2017

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey 1:50

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

President Trump rallies the crowd in Arizona 2:53

President Trump rallies the crowd in Arizona

What's Ferndale's 'purpose' for the 2017 football season 2:10

What's Ferndale's 'purpose' for the 2017 football season

  • On scene of the Enumclaw shooting

    A man was shot and injured by King County sheriff’s deputies after allegedly pointing a rifle at them in the dark when they responded to his home for a domestic dispute.

A man was shot and injured by King County sheriff’s deputies after allegedly pointing a rifle at them in the dark when they responded to his home for a domestic dispute. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
A man was shot and injured by King County sheriff’s deputies after allegedly pointing a rifle at them in the dark when they responded to his home for a domestic dispute. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Washington

Deputy shot man who was allegedly pointing rifle at him in the dark

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

August 29, 2017 7:47 AM

A King County sheriff’s deputy shot and injured an Enumclaw man who allegedly pointed a rifle at deputies early Tuesday.

Deputies were called about 4 a.m. to the 29500 block of Southeast 472nd Street for a domestic dispute after a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend had hurt her.

After they arrived, a deputy wearing night vision goggles spotted a man creeping toward them in the driveway with a rifle pointed at deputies so the deputy opened fire, sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindi West said.

The man, believed to be 39, was wounded. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and is expected to survive.

A woman and children inside the home were not injured in the incident. The woman sustained a back and leg injury during the fight with her boyfriend, KIRO reported.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place

View More Video