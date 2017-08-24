‘Noose’ on government truck stirs controversy in Pasco

Social media in the Tri-Cities has been abuzz this week with accusations of racism in Pasco after a post popped up about a suspicious coil of rope was found hanging on a government truck.
On Thursday, one day after being notified about the online pictures, an official with the Housing Authority of Pasco and Franklin County said it was a misunderstanding and dismissed claims the employees were trying to send a hateful message.
Kathy Jones, acting executive director, said the rope was tied up and hung from the truck after it had been used to secure a load. The employees then went into a Housing Authority apartment to do some installation work.
But an unidentified man on a grocery run saw the rope — which he identified as a “racist symbol” or noose, and removed it from the truck. He snapped a photo of the rope and truck and posted the pictures to his Facebook page, which was shared across many groups.
The man has since been contacted by Pasco police about the theft and returned the Housing Authority’s rope.
Housing Authority authorities objected to his assumption and asked that he wipe the photos from social media as much as possible.
“We would not do that,” Jones said of the suspected noose. “Personally, I feel kind of bad for the employees involved because they had no clue. They were just doing their job.”
In the man’s original post, he wrote, “Ain’t that some (expletive). People be aware and do something about it.”
He later told a friend on Facebook that he went back to the truck to remove the rope.
“I didn’t know what to do so I removed it. Now I’m the (expletive) (and) bad guy,” he wrote, claiming he was being persecuted on social media for his post.
Jones explained that the Housing Authority employees were at a complex to change out some linoleum and they used a rope, instead of a bungee cord, to tie the vinyl flooring to the truck.
The employees then created an open loop and wrapped the rope around it so they wouldn’t have to retie the knot and could simply pull the rope free, she said.
Jones did not know if the rope was hanging in the cab or on the rack in the truck’s bed. The windows are open in the Facebook pictures.
The agency provides public housing, low-income housing and Section 8 housing, also known as the choice voucher program.
Jones, the chief financial officer, is filling in for Executive Director Andy Anderson while he is out of the office this week. She had not yet discussed the situation with Anderson, so she couldn’t say if the agency will seek legal action against the man who took the rope.
“I guess, because we’re in the business to help people and to house them …, in some ways I’m disappointed. I’m really disappointed when that’s what we’re trying to do here,” Jones said. “We help everybody, that’s our job.”
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
