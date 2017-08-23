Pierce County corrections deputy fired for allegedly having sex with inmate

Jason Pardes, a Pierce County sheriff’s corrections deputy, was fired Wednesday for allegedly having sex with an inmate.
Officials learned about the possible tryst Monday and immediately launched an investigation. Even if it is consensual, sex between a jail worker and inmate is illegal.
Pardes, 29, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree rape.
Although the deputy appeared in court Wednesday, no charges have been filed. A prosecutor from another county is expected to review the case and decide whether to file criminal charges. Pardes was ordered held on $1 million bail.
He was hired 11 months ago and was still on probation.
“It’s against the law because she was in a custodial position,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. “He’s a corrections officer, she’s an inmate.”
It is a felony in Washington state for corrections deputies to have sex with inmates who are “under correctional supervision and the perpetrator is an employee or contract personnel of a correctional agency.”
The inmate is 34 and has been in custody since 2014. She pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, second-degree assault, drive-by shooting and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle for a robbery in Fife where she acted as the getaway driver and was shot in the chest during an exchange of gunfire with police.
Investigators believe Pardes and the inmate had sex in a multipurpose room in the jail.
“At this point, we suspect more than once,” Troyer said.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments