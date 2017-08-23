Fire update: Residents return home after 440 acres burn near Grand Mound

Residents in the Scatter Creek Fire evacuation area were allowed to return to their homes Tuesday night.
The fire, which broke out Tuesday afternoon near Grand Mound and quickly spread, prompted evacuation orders and lane closures along Interstate 5. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, fire lines were holding while crews from the Department of Natural Resources and local agencies responded with ground crews and air drops. The approximate area burned was 440 acres, according to Thurston County.
Four homes, one business and two barns were destroyed, according to the sheriff’s office.
Only those who could verify residency were allowed to return. Evacuation orders remained in place for anyone who could not verify residency in the evacuation area.
Roads in the area remained closed as of Wednesday morning. Puget Sound Energy reported power had been restored to most customers in the area.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
