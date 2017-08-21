A large screen with a live telescope feed of the sun is visible behind Karen Tingey as she drums with Portland Taiko during a rehearsal in preparation for Monday's solar eclipse, in Salem, Ore., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Salem is in the path of totality during the eclipse.
Washington

Blue skies with chance of dark: US West readies for eclipse

By RACHEL LA CORTE and GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press

August 21, 2017 7:31 AM

SALEM, Oregon

With just hours to go before a total solar eclipse would reach the Oregon coast, people were streaming into the fairgrounds in Salem to view the spectacle Monday morning.

The sound of Taiko drummers, part of a pre-eclipse show at the fairgrounds, filled the air. Less than 50 miles north in Portland, Oregon, eclipse experts, contest winners, an astronaut and members of the media were boarding an Alaska Airlines charter flight, about to fly two hours southwest to intercept the eclipse about 10 a.m. PDT.

Meanwhile thousands of eclipse tourists were gathered in the tiny town of Weiser, Idaho. Among them was Agnese Zalcmane who traveled to the western United States from Latvia so she could be in the zone of totality, watching as the moon's shadow completely covers the sun.

"I know it's worth it," Zalcmane told The Idaho Statesman newspaper earlier this weekend after arriving in Weiser. "Ninety-nine percent and 100 percent are totally different things. It's worth it to go to the path of totality.

Zalcmane, who was traveling with 21 other people from Latvia, would know: She's seen seven total eclipses in places including Kazakhstan, Australia, Kenya and Indonesia.

At an amphitheater in the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Jim Todd warmed up the crowd by explaining what people would see and experience as the moon's shadow raced over the ground just before totality.

"The world is watching us, folks, because we are going get the first, best show and the weather is gorgeous," said Todd, the director of space science education for the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. "The weather forecast is crystal clear throughout the state."

