You didn’t protect your eyes while staring at the eclipse. Now what?

1:01 Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place Pause

1:20 Ferndale eclipse crowd watches moon take bite out of sun

1:58 ECLIPSE 2017: The view from SC State Museum in Columbia

2:02 Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

0:51 Watch what happens when the eclipse falls on the first day of school for teachers

1:29 'Boom-mates' discuss their experiences in renting

0:45 Eclipse trivia: How much do you really know?

1:26 Watch Kenyan acrobats form human pyramids at the Lynden Fair

2:04 Watching the eclipse in Bellingham, Ferndale