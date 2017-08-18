Should Seattle get rid of controversial statues? Mayor thinks so

In this Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2017 photo, a memorial for Confederate soldiers sits in Lake View Cemetery on Capitol Hill in Seattle, Wash. In the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Va., some cities have removed Confederate statues and a Confederate monument on private property in Seattle is causing some tension. Lake View Cemetery closed Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, because of the angry messages they've received over the memorial. Steve Ringman The Seattle Times