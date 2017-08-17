A lot has changed in a century, but not eclipse excitement

Some of the details are lost to history — or at least weren’t readily available Thursday.
Like where exactly in Pasco the photo was taken.
Or in what year.
Or more about the man, identified only as Coyote Bill, pictured therein.
But that doesn’t make the photo any less fun or relevant today.
It shows Coyote Bill, described as an astronomer, staring into the sky.
He’s flanked by an enthusiastic dog — sitting up on hind legs — and two large telescopes.
It was the early 1900s, and Coyote Bill was in town to take in a solar eclipse.
The photo is hanging at the Franklin County Historical Society and Museum in Pasco, one of many artifacts that celebrate and illuminate the county’s history.
Shelly Batman, museum administrator, had forgotten it was on display until a visitor recently pointed it out.
“I thought it was kind of coincidental,” Batman said.
As excitement reaches a fever pitch ahead of Monday’s eclipse, there was a photo showing how one man marked a similar event a century ago.
“It’s fun to see the difference,” Batman said.
It was important to people back then to view the eclipse. People thought it was something worth taking time out of their day to see.
Shelly Batman, museum administrator
While many Tri-Citians will put on eclipse glasses, Coyote Bill went bare-eyed. Instead of packing his belongings into a car for an eclipse roadtrip, he used a covered wagon.
“It’s such a huge contrast to today,” Batman said.
But, one thing hasn’t changed, as evidenced by the old photo: “It was important to people back then to view the eclipse,” Batman said. “People thought it was something worth taking time out of their day to see.”
Batman is researching more about Coyote Bill and the photo, which came to the museum through Ralph Smith.
Smith was an acclaimed local photographer. He didn’t take the eclipse photo but it was part of his collection.
To check out the photo and the museum’s other artifacts, stop by between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. The museum is at 305 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Comments