Angry that she asked for a divorce, he burned their house down, police say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place Pause 2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 2:25 Can giving babies back sooner to parents in drug treatment be best? 1:27 Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017 1:36 Capsizing is fun, but righting a turtle is little harder at WWU sailing camp 2:36 See kids from the Wenatchee Youth Circus do tricks on a trampoline at the fair 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you may be too embarrassed to ask 0:24 Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 1:11 City pulls Confederate general's name off Bellingham bridge 1:09 How to safely watch a solar eclipse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Devastated Vicki Butler talks outside her home on 66th Avenue East in Puyallup, which she says her husband burned to the ground. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Devastated Vicki Butler talks outside her home on 66th Avenue East in Puyallup, which she says her husband burned to the ground. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com