UW loan will help Burke Museum ‘turn the entire museum inside out’

Laura Phillips, left, and Martha Alder, both from the University of Washington’s Burke Museum, confer with CT technician Jim Anderson on how to scan a 2,000-year-old mummy. The University of Washington is coming to the rescue of the state’s natural history museum, offering the Burke Museum a short-term loan so construction of its new building can keep going even with its state funding in limbo after the Legislature failed to pass a capital projects budget for 2017-19. Jimi Lott KRT file