July 24, 2017 6:00 PM

Check out what happened to Washington’s official tall ship on Monday

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

The Lady Washington, the state’s official tall ship, appears to have run aground Monday near Sequim Bay.

According to a story by the Sequim Gazette, the boat ran aground near Travis Spit at about 8 a.m. U.S. Coast Guard District 13 Petty Officer Ali Flockerzi told the Gazette that the Coast Guard is aware of the situation and is monitoring it.

She also said that she believes the ship’s crew is waiting for high tide at about 6 p.m. Monday to attempt to free the ship.

Flockerzi also said the vessel reportedly had a crew of 14 and five passengers at the time it ran aground, but that no injuries were reported.

KING-5 posted aerial video of the apparently ship stuck on its Facebook page:

According to historicalseaport.org, the Lady Washington was supposed to be sailing for Port Orchard Monday.

