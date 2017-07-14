Why was a fleet of Lamborghini rolling through downtown Seattle Friday morning?

They’d have been tough to miss, what with a rainbow of colors bright enough to blind you and the sound v-10 and v-12 engines you could feel echoing in your chest.
Two dozen Lamborghini began a 700-mile driving tour Friday in downtown Seattle by lining up in a ferry waiting lines, and they drew quite a crowd, according to a story on seattletimes.com.
The cars are taking part in the Giro 2017-Pacific Northwest – a five-day tour that starts in Seattle, goes over the Hood Canal Bridge and heads south to Astoria, Oregon, before finishing in Portland. Participation cost nearly $13,000 ... and of course a really nice ride, but you’re sure to catch your share of attention.
