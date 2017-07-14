Sheriff: Girl’s death at Sakuma Farms cabin likely accidental

An 11-year-old girl likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning due to a cooking stove that had been left on indoors, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to a cabin at Sakuma Bros. Farms about 1 p.m. Saturday to a report that the girl was not breathing, Skagit County Sheriff’s Chief of Patrol Chad Clark said.
No foul play is suspected, Clark said.
“Another tragic accident, unfortunately,” Clark said. “When you’re heating or eating with propane in an enclosed area … it can be deadly.”
It appears the family had been cooking breakfast in the cabin while the girl was asleep, then left the cabin without turning the propane device off. When the family returned the girl was unresponsive.
