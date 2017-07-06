Heading south this weekend? Expect these lane closures, snarled traffic

Repaving closures will limit Interstate 5 traffic between Federal Way and Southcenter this weekend, topping the list of chokepoints and events around the region.
▪ Northbound I-5 will provide only two open lanes from Highway 516 to South 170th Street, in the third of five summer stages to resurface the roadway’s broken concrete. Ramps from Highway 516 to northbound I-5 will be closed.
The closures run from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, and previously created slowdowns that stretched over nine miles. This weekend’s work won’t obstruct the Interstate 405 junction, but future work farther north will.
In the same corridor, overnight lane reductions are planned Wednesday and Thursday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
▪ The Bellevue Way interchange at Interstate 90 will close from 7 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday, so crews can work on the future light-rail extension.
▪ A left lane of southbound I-5 will close near the Tacoma Dome from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, as part of an ongoing high-occupancy lane project. Traffic northbound will shift to the right Monday, while southbound exit patterns will change for trips to Highway 7, Highway 16 and the Narrows Bridge, or to Interstate 705 downtown.
▪ I-90 will be slow in spots between North Bend and Ellensburg, including long-term lane closures to repave concrete bridge decks. Two weekends ago, traffic delays were more than one hour westbound at Snoqualmie Pass and persisted as late as 11 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The mainline of southbound I-5 in downtown Seattle will close overnight from just before midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday, for routine maintenance and tests of fire-suppression equipment, where the state convention center straddles the road. However, the express lanes will be open southbound. Mainline vehicles will have to exit at Stewart Street, follow detours, and can’t re-enter until the I-90 junction.
▪ The I-5 Ship Canal Bridge southbound will be reduced to two lanes overnight from 10 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday for deck repairs.
Events include Mariners baseball games Friday and Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon; a Sounders soccer match at noon Saturday; the Shawn Mendes pop concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at KeyArena; I Love the 90s concert starring TLC at Xfinity Arena in Everett; and the Arlington Fly-In all weekend.
