Mount Vernon firefighter charged with possession of child porn

A 41-year-old Mount Vernon man has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
Beau France, a firefighter for the city of Mount Vernon, was arrested June 27 after a Homeland Security Investigations agent tracked explicit videos of children to a computer in France’s home.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at France’s home in the 4000 block of Montgomery Court, where the videos were reportedly found, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Skagit County Superior Court.
France was arrested that day after a traffic stop while returning home from a camping trip. He reportedly admitted to investigators that he had downloaded the videos.
He reportedly told investigators he had been viewing such images for about 20 years.
France has been employed by the Mount Vernon Fire Department since April 2015, Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice said. France was placed on administrative leave June 27 when the department learned of the investigation.
He was jailed on $25,000 bond, which he later posted.
