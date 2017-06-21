Washington

June 21, 2017 10:30 AM

Man who came to girlfriend's aid on I-90 killed by driver

The Associated Press
ISSAQUAH, Wash.

The Washington State Patrol says a man who helped his girlfriend when her car broke down on Interstate 90 was run over and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Trooper Rick Johnson says 47-year-old Robert Thompson, of Snoqualmie, died late Tuesday.

Thompson's girlfriend had called him for help when she had car trouble along the westbound lanes of I-90 east of Issaquah.

Johnson says both of their vehicles were clearly parked on the shoulder of the highway. Thompson was trying to hook up a tow chain from his truck to her Toyota Camry when he was hit.

A 42-year-old Lake Forest Park man driving a Nissan pickup truck drifted into the shoulder, sideswiped the woman's sedan, struck Thompson and crashed into a ditch.

He was booked into King County Jail early Wednesday on investigation of vehicular homicide.

The 42-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter were taken to Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue as a precaution.

