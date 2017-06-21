Head of Evergreen college to seek more public safety help

The head of The Evergreen State College says he plans to ask lawmakers for more money to beef up public safety.
President George Bridges told state senators Tuesday that Evergreen can't rely on the lean public safety presence that has been typical at the small campus in Olympia.
Evergreen canceled classes and moved its graduation ceremony to another venue in the wake of recent threats directed at the campus. Student protests related to race, equality and free speech have taken place all year and in May garnered widespread media attention.
Bridges spoke at a work session of the Senate Law and Justice Committee. The News Tribune reports that the chair of that committee, Sen. Mike Padden, held the session to find out more about the threats, the administration's response and cost to taxpayers.
The college has boosted security in recent weeks, including contracting with the Washington State Patrol.
Comments