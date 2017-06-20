Did state release hatchet killer too early?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 Cruise ship stroke victim in Canadian waters gets airlifted to Port Angeles Pause 2:28 Dueling demonstrations at Evergreen State College 0:37 We're going to need a bigger tub 14:21 Highlands Scotties' weather balloon shoots for the stars 0:30 Dont feed the raccoons. It'll cost you 0:53 Fish-bombing osprey nearly nails Lake Tapps dog walker 0:56 ‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus 1:01 ‘Looking into the eyes of pure evil’ 1:17 Body of hiker recovered at Palouse Falls 0:30 Bad Monday for bear on city adventure Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kim Meline is suing the state and Western State Hospital for releasing her son Jonathan from involuntary commitment before he murdered his father in October, 2012. She describes her shock when she first received a phone call from the hospital that her son, who suffered from acute paranoid schizophrenia, was due to be released in January 2012. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Kim Meline is suing the state and Western State Hospital for releasing her son Jonathan from involuntary commitment before he murdered his father in October, 2012. She describes her shock when she first received a phone call from the hospital that her son, who suffered from acute paranoid schizophrenia, was due to be released in January 2012. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com