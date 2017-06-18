Rescuers needed 17 hours to get hiker off trail. Injuries are life threatening.

A hiker has life-threatening injuries after falling Saturday in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, the King County Sheriff’s office said Sunday morning via Twitter.
More than 40 search and rescue volunteers were needed to evacuate the man from the backcountry near Mason Lake. The rescue took 17 hours and fog prevented using a helicopter. The hiker was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
The man fell while hiking in a popular area north of Interstate 90 and west of Snoqualmie Pass.
During the rescue, the Sheriff’s department announced it was also responding to a call for help on nearby Granite Mountain, where two men were lost. There is still snow on the upper slopes of Granite Mountain, another popular summer trail along the I-90 corridor.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
