SUV goes off cliff near Mount Rainier National Park, kills 1

One person is dead and another is awaiting airlift after a crash near Mount Rainier National Park, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Fire crews were dispatched to the crash at the Evans Creek Off-Road Vehicle Park, near the Mowich Lake Road entrance to the park, about 5 p.m.
According to sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer:
A 1994 Jeep Wrangler went off a cliff, falling about 1,000 feet, and the man inside it was killed.
About 600 feet down the cliff, a woman is critically injured. Search and rescue crews and firefighters are attempting a high-angle rescue.
Deputies are unsure what led up to the Jeep going over the cliff.
Airlift crews are planning to meet medics at Wilkeson Elementary School.
Crews from East Pierce Fire & Rescue, Buckley Fire Department and Wilkeson Fire Department responded to the incident, East Pierce Assistant Chief Russ McCallion said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
