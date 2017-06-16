Dueling demonstrations at Evergreen State College

While walking her border collie mix Marduk Thursday morning, Lake Tapps resident Rachel Williams was nearly struck by a falling catfish that an osprey released from its talons while being chased by an eagle.
Destry Henderson, deputy news manager at the media center in the Federal Building in Richland, gives an update on the collapsed Hanford waste tunnel. A mixture of sand and soil is being slowly added to the breach.
Elmer Hart, a 93-year-old WWII veteran and Seventh-day Adventist, was an Army medic who served in Okinawa at the same time as Desmond Doss, the pacifist hero of the new movie "Hacksaw Ridge." Hart, like Doss, never carried a weapon.