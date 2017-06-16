She didn’t want to whip her son with a belt — but police officers showed her how, then watched

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:41 Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race Pause 1:24 From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race 0:37 Watch video of a black bear sighted in Blaine 3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing 0:23 Demonstrators march to Boulevard Park 5:45 Wind blows on Bellingham Bay Friday, April 4 0:46 Burning lawnmower sets hedge on fire 0:46 Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?' 2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy 0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Two Tacoma police officers face a criminal investigation into possible child abuse following reports that they told a 54-year-old woman to beat her 9-year-old grandson with a belt, and watched while she did it. Sean Robinson, David Montesino srobinson@thenewstribune.com, dmontesio@thenewstribune.com

