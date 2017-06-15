A person protesting with the conservative group Patriot Prayer, top, detains a counter-protester who had been involved in an altercation with the group before other members of the group dragged the counter-protester to Washington State Troopers, Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
A person protesting with the conservative group Patriot Prayer, top, detains a counter-protester who had been involved in an altercation with the group before other members of the group dragged the counter-protester to Washington State Troopers, Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash. Ted S. Warren AP Photo
A person protesting with the conservative group Patriot Prayer, top, detains a counter-protester who had been involved in an altercation with the group before other members of the group dragged the counter-protester to Washington State Troopers, Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash. Ted S. Warren AP Photo

Washington

June 15, 2017 9:16 PM

1 arrest at Washington college during protests

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

Authorities say a 25-year-old man was arrested at a protest at a small college in Washington state that prompted the school to temporarily suspend operations.

The Washington State Patrol says the man was arrested for disorderly conduct Thursday at The Evergreen State College during the rally planned by conservative group Patriot Prayer.

Authorities didn't immediately say what led to the arrest. Despite police efforts to separate them, counter-protesters clashed with the group at times with people yelling, throwing pine cones and shooting silly string.

The school halted activities as a precaution Thursday afternoon.

Protests earlier this year at the progressive college related to race, equality and free speech gained national attention and threats, which prompted the school to shut down for three days earlier this month.

About 4,000 students attend the school 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Seattle.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dont feed the raccoons. It'll cost you

Dont feed the raccoons. It'll cost you 0:30

Dont feed the raccoons. It'll cost you
Fish-bombing osprey nearly nails Lake Tapps dog walker 0:53

Fish-bombing osprey nearly nails Lake Tapps dog walker
‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus 0:56

‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos