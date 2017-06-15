1 arrest at Washington college during protests

Two men protesting with the conservative group Patriot Prayer react after they said they were sprayed with pepper spray and doused with glitter by counter-protesters Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Members of the conservative group Patriot Prayer change tires after tires on two of their members' cars were apparently slashed, Thursday, June 15, 2017, during a protest at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Pine cones thrown by counter-protesters rest on the ground next to the foot of a Washington State Trooper during a protest by the conservative group Patriot Prayer, Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
A counter-protester dressed as a fisherman who said he was "fishing for fascists" holds a pole baited with a U.S. flag and some food, in front of a line of Washington state troopers during a protest Thursday, June 15, 2017, at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Protesters with the conservative group Patriot Prayer gather next to a sign at the main entrance to Evergreen State College, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. The group later marched to an open square on campus and confronted counter-protesters.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Counter-protesters gather by a sign that reads "Admissions" during a protest by the conservative group Patriot Prayer, Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Washington state troopers stand between protesters with the conservative group Patriot Prayer and counter-protesters, Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Counter-protesters at left, confront a man protesting with the conservative group Patriot Prayer, right, Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
A counter-protester holds a sign that reads "Alum 1989 Stay Calm" during a protest by the conservative group Patriot Prayer, Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Washington state troopers are sprayed with silly string as they try to keep counter-protesters back from a protest by the conservative group Patriot Prayer, Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Washington State Troopers try to keep counter-protesters back from a protest by the conservative group Patriot Prayer, Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
A person protesting with the conservative group Patriot Prayer, top, detains a counter-protester who had been involved in an altercation with the group Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
A person protesting with the conservative group Patriot Prayer, left, grabs a counter-protester, center, who had been involved in an altercation with the group Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Joey Nation, a protester with the conservative group Patriot Prayer, adjusts his goggles over tape with the abbreviation of President Donald Trump's slogan "MAGA"
Make America Great Again) on his helmet as he prepares for a protest, Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
Comments