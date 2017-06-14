Missing man's body found on island in Skykomish River

Authorities say the body of a missing Monroe, Washington man has been found by a search helicopter on an island in the Skykomish River.
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office reports the 37-year-old man was reported missing by family members Wednesday morning.
A search and rescue crew in a helicopter Wednesday afternoon spotted his body on the island where he had been camping and canoeing.
The sheriff's office says his death isn't considered suspicious but his cause and manner of death are pending from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office.
The man left in a canoe Friday in the river near Sultan and family members called the sheriff's office when he didn't return home as planned.
No additional information was immediately released.
